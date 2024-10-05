Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Mangaluru
Officials from the Department of Mining and Geology conducted a raid in Mangaluru taluk, seizing illegally mined sand and 23 boats. Complaints from locals highlighted overexploitation in the Nethravati River. Boats lack documentation, sparking further investigation into other illegal sites on the Gurupur River.
In a significant crackdown on illegal sand mining, a team from the Department of Mining and Geology raided a site in Mangaluru taluk on Saturday. The operation led to the seizure of sand and 23 boats used in the mining activities, valued at approximately Rs. 46 lakhs.
Assistant Commissioner of Mangaluru taluk, Harshavardhan, reported that the boats, found at the scene, lacked proper papers and documentation. Residents of the area had previously raised concerns about the overexploitation of resources in the Nethravati River, particularly in regions such as Valachhil, Maripalla, and Pudu. The seized boats are currently stationed at Adyar Katte, near the local police station.
The raid has prompted further investigations into other suspected illegal sand mining sites in the region. Officials have earmarked additional locations on the Gurupur River within Mangaluru taluk as points of interest, suspected to be involved in unlawful mining activities.
