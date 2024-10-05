New Leadership Takes Charge at Strategic Chinar Corps
Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava has taken command of the Chennai Corps, succeeding Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai. The Chinar Corps is pivotal in managing borders with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and counter-terrorism efforts in the region. Srivastava aims to foster collaboration with local administration for peace and prosperity.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic shift, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava has assumed command of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, crucial for India's defense along the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir border and counter-terrorism in the Valley.
Lt Gen Srivastava takes over from Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who is moving to the position of Director General of Military Operations at Army Headquarters. This leadership change follows close on the heels of Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections, held after a decade-long hiatus.
Known for his combat expertise and awarded the Sena Medal in 2011, Lt Gen Srivastava promises to work alongside civil bodies for regional peace, reiterating his commitment to engaging communities against terrorism's threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinar Corps
- Lt Gen Srivastava
- Srinagar
- Kashmir
- India
- Pakistan
- terrorism
- security
- military
- border
ALSO READ
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan
Dhruvi Patel Crowned Miss India Worldwide 2024
Pakistan Defence Minister's Remarks Spark Controversy, Madhya Pradesh CM Demands Congress Clarification
India Reacts Strongly to Pakistan's Support for Article 370
Indian Diaspora in US Excited as PM Modi Visits for Quad Summit and UNGA Address