New Leadership Takes Charge at Strategic Chinar Corps

In a strategic shift, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava has assumed command of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, crucial for India's defense along the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir border and counter-terrorism in the Valley.

Lt Gen Srivastava takes over from Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who is moving to the position of Director General of Military Operations at Army Headquarters. This leadership change follows close on the heels of Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections, held after a decade-long hiatus.

Known for his combat expertise and awarded the Sena Medal in 2011, Lt Gen Srivastava promises to work alongside civil bodies for regional peace, reiterating his commitment to engaging communities against terrorism's threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)