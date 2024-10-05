Left Menu

New Leadership Takes Charge at Strategic Chinar Corps

Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava has taken command of the Chennai Corps, succeeding Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai. The Chinar Corps is pivotal in managing borders with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and counter-terrorism efforts in the region. Srivastava aims to foster collaboration with local administration for peace and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:35 IST
New Leadership Takes Charge at Strategic Chinar Corps
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic shift, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava has assumed command of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, crucial for India's defense along the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir border and counter-terrorism in the Valley.

Lt Gen Srivastava takes over from Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who is moving to the position of Director General of Military Operations at Army Headquarters. This leadership change follows close on the heels of Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections, held after a decade-long hiatus.

Known for his combat expertise and awarded the Sena Medal in 2011, Lt Gen Srivastava promises to work alongside civil bodies for regional peace, reiterating his commitment to engaging communities against terrorism's threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024