Left Menu

RBI's Deputy Governor Rao's Term Extended

M Rajeshwar Rao's term as RBI Deputy Governor has been extended for one year. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, approved the extension effective from October 9, 2024. Rao joined RBI in 1984 and rose to executive director in 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:10 IST
RBI's Deputy Governor Rao's Term Extended
RBI Deputy Governor
  • Country:
  • India

The government has decided to extend the term of RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao for an additional year, insider sources disclosed.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, re-appointed Rao, starting from October 9, 2024, according to an October 4 government order.

Rao commenced his tenure as RBI Deputy Governor in October 2020 and previously served as executive director since 2016, after joining the central bank in 1984. His extensive experience with the RBI includes overseeing the Risk Monitoring Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024