Left Menu

BSF's Unyielding Front: Ensuring Border Security

The Border Security Force (BSF) affirms its strong capability in combating infiltration, drone threats, and smuggling. During a ceremony at the BSF Academy in Gwalior, Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary praised the force's efforts, especially in anti-Naxal operations, citing significant achievements and the rigorous training of new officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 05-10-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 16:18 IST
BSF's Unyielding Front: Ensuring Border Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) is demonstrating strong capacities in countering infiltration, drone incidents, and smuggling activities across national borders, as emphasized by the BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary.

Speaking at the prestigious BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Gwalior, Chawdhary underscored the force's readiness and successful endeavors, particularly in anti-Naxalism efforts.

Highlighting the rigorous 52-week training undergone by new Assistant Commandants, he conveyed confidence in the BSF's ability to secure national borders with discipline and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024