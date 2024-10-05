BSF's Unyielding Front: Ensuring Border Security

The Border Security Force (BSF) is demonstrating strong capacities in countering infiltration, drone incidents, and smuggling activities across national borders, as emphasized by the BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary.

Speaking at the prestigious BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Gwalior, Chawdhary underscored the force's readiness and successful endeavors, particularly in anti-Naxalism efforts.

Highlighting the rigorous 52-week training undergone by new Assistant Commandants, he conveyed confidence in the BSF's ability to secure national borders with discipline and dedication.

