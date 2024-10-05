BSF's Unyielding Front: Ensuring Border Security
The Border Security Force (BSF) affirms its strong capability in combating infiltration, drone threats, and smuggling. During a ceremony at the BSF Academy in Gwalior, Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary praised the force's efforts, especially in anti-Naxal operations, citing significant achievements and the rigorous training of new officers.
05-10-2024
The Border Security Force (BSF) is demonstrating strong capacities in countering infiltration, drone incidents, and smuggling activities across national borders, as emphasized by the BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary.
Speaking at the prestigious BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Gwalior, Chawdhary underscored the force's readiness and successful endeavors, particularly in anti-Naxalism efforts.
Highlighting the rigorous 52-week training undergone by new Assistant Commandants, he conveyed confidence in the BSF's ability to secure national borders with discipline and dedication.
