Tragedy in Amethi: Family Massacre Linked to Illicit Affair

A Dalit family in Amethi was killed, allegedly due to an affair. Chandan Verma, the accused, targeted the family after a dispute involving the teacher's wife, Poonam. Police arrested Verma, who was injured during his capture. The incident raises concerns over the law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Amethi as a Dalit family was brutally massacred, allegedly due to a love affair. The accused, Chandan Verma, had reportedly been in a relationship with the teacher's wife, Poonam, resulting in this devastating incident.

Sunil Kumar, a government school teacher, his wife Poonam, and their two young daughters were shot dead. The alleged attacker was captured as he fled towards Delhi. During an attempted weapon recovery, Verma tried to snatch a gun from an officer, leading to police shooting him in the leg.

The shocking event has sparked a high political and social outcry regarding the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, with the opposition critiquing the state government. CM Yogi Adityanath has extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

