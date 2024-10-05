Left Menu

Major Setback for Maoists: Security Forces' Operation in Chhattisgarh

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region killed 31 Naxalites, including 13 women, in a significant operation. Sixteen Naxalites were identified, collectively carrying bounties of Rs 1.30 crore. The operation aimed to dismantle key formations like the east Bastar division. Efforts continue to identify remaining cadres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown against Maoist insurgency, security forces have killed 31 Naxalites, including 13 women, in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. Sixteen individuals were identified, with total bounties amounting to Rs 1.30 crore. This operation targets the east Bastar division—a critical Maoist stronghold.

The joint operation occurred on Friday in the Abhujmaad area, located between the Thuthuli and Nendur regions along the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border. The offensive follows months of strategic planning by the police to weaken Maoist forces in the region.

Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P reported that weapons, including rifles and locally made arms, were seized from the site. The IG emphasized that the police objective is to safeguard residents in remote areas and promote development and peace, despite challenging terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

