Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Violence Claims Lives

Three villagers were allegedly killed by Naxalites in the Chhattisgarh districts of Bijapur and Sukma, law enforcement said on Sunday. The gruesome incidents took place in two different locales.

Initial reports suggest that two youths met their demise following a 'jan-adalat' or kangaroo court organized by the Naxalites in Savnar village, under Gangaloor police station jurisdiction in Bijapur, an official noted.

Meanwhile, in Sukma, a villager identified as Barse Pedbodkel was murdered on Friday, raising suspicions of his association with police as an informer. While a search is underway to find those responsible, authorities celebrated a win on Friday after security forces successfully neutralized 31 Naxalites in Bastar.

(With inputs from agencies.)