Kerala Seeks Exclusion of Inhabited Areas Near Tiger Reserve

The Kerala government aims to exclude certain residential zones near the Periyar tiger reserve from designated buffer areas. This proposal, discussed in a wildlife board meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be resubmitted to the Centre, alongside the request for the national wildlife board’s approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:20 IST
The Kerala government has reiterated its plea to the Centre for the exclusion of inhabited areas near the Periyar tiger reserve from the buffer zone, a move decided at the State Wildlife Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state's request seeks to exclude 502.73 hectares of inhabited lands in the Pampa and Angel valley settlements. These recommendations will accompany additional information requested by the Centre.

The proposal will be brought up at the National Wildlife Board meeting, including another request to adjust the buffer zones around the Thattekad bird sanctuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

