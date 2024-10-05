Kerala Seeks Exclusion of Inhabited Areas Near Tiger Reserve

The Kerala government has reiterated its plea to the Centre for the exclusion of inhabited areas near the Periyar tiger reserve from the buffer zone, a move decided at the State Wildlife Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state's request seeks to exclude 502.73 hectares of inhabited lands in the Pampa and Angel valley settlements. These recommendations will accompany additional information requested by the Centre.

The proposal will be brought up at the National Wildlife Board meeting, including another request to adjust the buffer zones around the Thattekad bird sanctuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)