Navy Vessel Runs Aground Near Samoa's Coast
A Royal New Zealand navy vessel has run aground near Samoa's southern coast. All 78 aboard are in life rafts and safe. The incident occurred during a reef survey, and a P-8 Poseidon plane is aiding the rescue.
A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel, HMNZS Manawanui, has run aground near the southern coast of Upolu in Samoa, as reported by the New Zealand Herald on Saturday. The dive and survey ship had 78 people on board, all of whom have been safely accounted for and are now in life rafts.
In response to the incident, an Air Force P-8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft has been dispatched to support the rescue operations, according to reports by New Zealand news website Stuff. The vessel encountered trouble while it was carrying out a reef survey.
The New Zealand Defence Force has been contacted for further comment on the situation, but no additional details have been released as of yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navy
- vessel
- Samoa
- rescue
- HMNZS Manawanui
- Upolu
- New Zealand
- Air Force
- reef
- survey
ALSO READ
New Zealand Pilot Freed After 18 Months in West Papua Captivity
New Zealand Pilot Freed After 1.5 Years in Captivity
New Zealand Pilot Freed After Year-Long Ordeal in Papua
Separatist rebels free New Zealand pilot who's been held hostage for over a year in Papua, AP reports citing Indonesian authorities.
New Zealand Pilot Freed After 18 Months in Papua Captivity