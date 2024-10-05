Navy Vessel Runs Aground Near Samoa's Coast

A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel, HMNZS Manawanui, has run aground near the southern coast of Upolu in Samoa, as reported by the New Zealand Herald on Saturday. The dive and survey ship had 78 people on board, all of whom have been safely accounted for and are now in life rafts.

In response to the incident, an Air Force P-8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft has been dispatched to support the rescue operations, according to reports by New Zealand news website Stuff. The vessel encountered trouble while it was carrying out a reef survey.

The New Zealand Defence Force has been contacted for further comment on the situation, but no additional details have been released as of yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)