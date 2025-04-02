Jacob Duffy Tops ICC T20I Bowler Rankings Amidst New Zealand's Cricketing Glory

New Zealand's cricket scene is currently illuminated by the spectacular rise of quick Jacob Duffy, who now holds the top position in the ICC Men's T20I Bowler Rankings released this Wednesday. Duffy's meteoric ascent comes after stellar performances against Pakistan, where he claimed a stunning 13 wickets at an average of 8.38, securing his place ahead of previous leader, Akeal Hosein from the West Indies.

The 30-year-old pacer was instrumental in New Zealand's dominant 4-1 victory in the five-game T20I series, propelling him not just in rankings but also above international names like Varun Chakaravarthy, Adil Rashid, and Wanindu Hasaranga. For Duffy, this marks his inaugural foray into the number one slot in any format, and notably, he is the first Kiwi since Ish Sodhi in 2018 to claim such an accolade in men's T20I cricket.

Complementing Duffy's achievements, fellow Kiwi Tim Seifert reached new heights in his career following his commendable performance against Pakistan, amassing 249 runs with a stellar average of 62.25. His unbeaten 97 in Wellington crowned him the Player of the Series and moved him to eighth in T20I batter rankings. Additionally, ODI figures also paint a rosy picture for New Zealand with Mark Chapman and Will O'Rourke making significant progress post their impressive outings. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Haris Rauf made notable strides in the rankings, highlighting fierce competition at the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)