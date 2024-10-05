Poland's Path to Defense: Building a Stronger Army Amid Demographic Challenges

Poland faces a significant challenge in expanding its army amidst an aging population, as highlighted by a leading general. He stressed the urgency of preparing for what appears to be an inevitable conflict, urging the expansion of the military to ensure national defense.

General Wieslaw Kukula, the armed forces chief of staff, addressed the University of Land Forces, drawing attention to the demographic crisis affecting recruitment. He advocated for the implementation of a general service model, potentially reintroducing mandatory military training and service.

Despite demographic hurdles, Poland aims for its army to exceed 207,500 soldiers by year-end, positioning it as NATO's third-largest personnel force. Relations with Russia and Belarus have soured post the Ukraine invasion, intensifying Poland's defensive preparations.

