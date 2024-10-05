Israel Vows Retaliatory Strike Against Iran's Missile Attack

In response to a missile attack from Tehran, Israel declared its intent to strike back against Iran at a time and place of its choosing. This announcement came from a military spokesman on Saturday, highlighting a strategic response aligned with the political leadership's guidance.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that the recent assault targeted two air bases, yet despite this aggression, both facilities remain fully functional, and no aircraft suffered any damage.

The military underscored the importance of a calculated counteraction, emphasizing that their retaliation would be precise and decisive, reflecting the Israeli government's firm stance on national security and defense.

