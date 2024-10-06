Left Menu

Community Cooperation Averts Further Violence in Manipur

Sixteen firearms stolen from the Ukhrul police station in Manipur were recovered. The theft occurred during a clash between villages. With support from security forces and community leaders, 80% of the stolen weapons were retrieved. Efforts to maintain peace continue as the situation stabilizes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant recovery, 16 out of 20 firearms looted from a police station in Ukhrul, Manipur, have been retrieved, officials reported. This follows a violent clash between two villages that led to the theft.

Inspector General (Operations) IK Muivah confirmed that, with the collaboration of security forces and civil society organizations, 80% of the stolen weapons, including 9mm pistols, INSAS, and AK-47 rifles, have been successfully recovered. Efforts to recover the remaining firearms are ongoing.

The district's situation is reportedly under control, thanks to coordinated efforts by the Manipur Rifles, Assam Rifles, and BSF, along with village leaders. Prohibitory orders were imposed, and mobile internet was suspended following the initial conflict. Authorities urge continued peace as the region returns to normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

