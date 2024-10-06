Community Cooperation Averts Further Violence in Manipur

In a significant recovery, 16 out of 20 firearms looted from a police station in Ukhrul, Manipur, have been retrieved, officials reported. This follows a violent clash between two villages that led to the theft.

Inspector General (Operations) IK Muivah confirmed that, with the collaboration of security forces and civil society organizations, 80% of the stolen weapons, including 9mm pistols, INSAS, and AK-47 rifles, have been successfully recovered. Efforts to recover the remaining firearms are ongoing.

The district's situation is reportedly under control, thanks to coordinated efforts by the Manipur Rifles, Assam Rifles, and BSF, along with village leaders. Prohibitory orders were imposed, and mobile internet was suspended following the initial conflict. Authorities urge continued peace as the region returns to normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)