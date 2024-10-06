Left Menu

Tragic Amethi Family Murder: The Accused's Shocking Confession

Chandan Verma has been moved to Amethi district jail after allegedly murdering a Dalit family. Following a police confrontation, he was hospitalized and then jailed. Verma confessed to the murders during an altercation, purportedly linked to an alleged affair with the family's mother and prior tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:59 IST
Tragic Amethi Family Murder: The Accused's Shocking Confession
  • Country:
  • India

Amethi district authorities have transferred Chandan Verma to jail following his alleged involvement in the killing of a Dalit family, as reported on Sunday. The incident has sparked widespread media coverage inviting scrutiny over the circumstances leading to the crime.

Verma, who was arrested last Friday, sustained injuries after being shot by police during the recovery attempt of the murder weapon. Hospitalized briefly, he was produced in court and subsequently moved to jail on Saturday evening.

The tragedy unfolded when the government school teacher, his wife, and their two young daughters were found murdered in Amethi. The murders have been linked to a previously reported case of harassment against Verma and a claimed romantic affair that reportedly soured, triggering the violent episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024