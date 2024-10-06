Tragic Amethi Family Murder: The Accused's Shocking Confession
Chandan Verma has been moved to Amethi district jail after allegedly murdering a Dalit family. Following a police confrontation, he was hospitalized and then jailed. Verma confessed to the murders during an altercation, purportedly linked to an alleged affair with the family's mother and prior tensions.
Amethi district authorities have transferred Chandan Verma to jail following his alleged involvement in the killing of a Dalit family, as reported on Sunday. The incident has sparked widespread media coverage inviting scrutiny over the circumstances leading to the crime.
Verma, who was arrested last Friday, sustained injuries after being shot by police during the recovery attempt of the murder weapon. Hospitalized briefly, he was produced in court and subsequently moved to jail on Saturday evening.
The tragedy unfolded when the government school teacher, his wife, and their two young daughters were found murdered in Amethi. The murders have been linked to a previously reported case of harassment against Verma and a claimed romantic affair that reportedly soured, triggering the violent episode.
(With inputs from agencies.)
