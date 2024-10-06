Beware of the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Cyber Culprits on the Prowl

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has issued a stark warning to the public about the prevalent 'digital arrest' scams that are gaining traction across the country.

These scams involve cybercriminals posing as officials from agencies like the CBI, police, or customs, making fraudulent video calls to individuals, and demanding money under the pretense of a fabricated arrest.

The advisory, emphasizing the increasing frequency of such fake arrests, highlights collaborative efforts with social media platforms to enhance user safety. Citizens are urged to report incidents to the central helpline 1930 or at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

