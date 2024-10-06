Left Menu

Beware of the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Cyber Culprits on the Prowl

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) warns against 'digital arrest' scams where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement via video calls to extort money. Using platforms like WhatsApp and Skype, these criminals falsely accuse individuals of crimes and demand money for their release. Report such crimes at helpline number 1930.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:06 IST
Beware of the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Cyber Culprits on the Prowl
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has issued a stark warning to the public about the prevalent 'digital arrest' scams that are gaining traction across the country.

These scams involve cybercriminals posing as officials from agencies like the CBI, police, or customs, making fraudulent video calls to individuals, and demanding money under the pretense of a fabricated arrest.

The advisory, emphasizing the increasing frequency of such fake arrests, highlights collaborative efforts with social media platforms to enhance user safety. Citizens are urged to report incidents to the central helpline 1930 or at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024