Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Businessman Mumtaz Ali

The mystery deepens as Mumtaz Ali, a notable businessman and brother of former MLA Mohiuddin Bawa, has been reported missing by police. His car was found abandoned and damaged on Kullur Bridge, raising alarms.

A WhatsApp message sent to his daughter reading 'I will not come back' has added to the tension and prompted extensive search efforts. Ali is a well-respected figure as the chairman of the Misbah Group of Educational Institutions.

A formal investigation has been launched, considering various possibilities including jumping from the bridge. The extensive search operation is led by the SDRF and the Coast Guard, with family and senior police officials present at the scene.

