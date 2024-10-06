Gaza's Children Face Post-Generational Challenges Amid Conflict

After a year marked by intense military operations between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, UNICEF's executive director Catherine Russell has issued a stern warning about the severe, long-lasting challenges that children are likely to face due to the ongoing conflict.

In an interview with CBS News' 'Face the Nation', Russell emphasized the dire situation, describing Gaza as a 'hellscape' from a child's perspective. She highlighted the devastating impacts of family deaths and displacement, coupled with persistent shortages of food and clean water. According to her, even with more supplies, the psychological trauma inflicted on these children could span generations.

Initiated on October 7, 2023, the conflict saw Hamas fighters killing over 1,200 civilians and taking approximately 250 hostages in Israel, as per Israeli figures. Russell acknowledged the significant danger in moving humanitarian aid into Gaza but lauded UNICEF's efforts in vaccinating thousands against polio. Meanwhile, Israel's recent military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon further complicate aid efforts, yet UNICEF remains committed to addressing the needs of around 1 million displaced individuals there.

