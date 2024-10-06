Kerala Shakes Up Police Ranks Amid Controversy
The Kerala government transferred ADGP M R Ajithkumar due to controversy over his meetings with RSS leaders. He was moved to the Armed Police Battalion, with Manoj Abraham becoming the new ADGP for law and order. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's decision followed reports on Ajithkumar's activities.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government made a significant shift in its police hierarchy by transferring ADGP M R Ajithkumar from his law and order duties. This move followed criticisms from the Opposition Congress and CPI, a ruling LDF partner, concerning his interactions with RSS leaders.
Ajithkumar has now been appointed to the Armed Police Battalion while Manoj Abraham steps in as the new ADGP in charge of law and order. The decision was made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after reviewing related reports submitted by the State Police Chief and a special team headed by the DGP.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed the transfer via a press note, stating that allegations surrounding Ajithkumar were thoroughly assessed before the change. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam expressed approval of the government's decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- ADGP
- Ajithkumar
- law and order
- transfer
- Congress
- CPI
- RSS
- Manoj Abraham
- Pinarayi Vijayan
ALSO READ
Congress Appoints New Acting Working Presidents for Jammu and Kashmir Unit
Amit Shah Criticizes Congress and NC over Reservation Issues
Amid Manipur Crisis, Congress MP Criticizes Centre's Inaction
CPI(ML) Liberation's Post-Poll Strategies: Dipankar Bhattacharya on BJP Setbacks and Left Unity
Congress' Pledge to Transform Jammu and Kashmir: Seven Guarantees for a Brighter Future