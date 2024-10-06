Left Menu

Kerala Shakes Up Police Ranks Amid Controversy

The Kerala government transferred ADGP M R Ajithkumar due to controversy over his meetings with RSS leaders. He was moved to the Armed Police Battalion, with Manoj Abraham becoming the new ADGP for law and order. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's decision followed reports on Ajithkumar's activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:44 IST
  • India

The Kerala government made a significant shift in its police hierarchy by transferring ADGP M R Ajithkumar from his law and order duties. This move followed criticisms from the Opposition Congress and CPI, a ruling LDF partner, concerning his interactions with RSS leaders.

Ajithkumar has now been appointed to the Armed Police Battalion while Manoj Abraham steps in as the new ADGP in charge of law and order. The decision was made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after reviewing related reports submitted by the State Police Chief and a special team headed by the DGP.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed the transfer via a press note, stating that allegations surrounding Ajithkumar were thoroughly assessed before the change. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam expressed approval of the government's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

