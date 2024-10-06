Left Menu

U.S. and Israel Discuss Middle East Security Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon on October 9. The meeting will address current Middle East security issues, particularly in response to Iran's extensive missile attack. Both U.S. and Israeli defenses played critical roles in intercepting the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:48 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to host Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon on October 9 as reported by the Pentagon on Sunday. The high-level meeting aims to address the complicated and evolving security landscape in the Middle East.

This announcement follows Israel's resolve to respond to a formidable missile attack launched by Iran earlier. On Tuesday, Iran fired over 180 ballistic missiles, which were primarily neutralized by Israel's sophisticated air defense systems along with interceptions conducted by U.S. military forces.

The discussions between Austin and Gallant are anticipated to focus on cooperative defense strategies and measures to ensure regional stability amid escalating tensions between nations in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

