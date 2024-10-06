U.S. and Israel Discuss Middle East Security Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to host Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon on October 9 as reported by the Pentagon on Sunday. The high-level meeting aims to address the complicated and evolving security landscape in the Middle East.

This announcement follows Israel's resolve to respond to a formidable missile attack launched by Iran earlier. On Tuesday, Iran fired over 180 ballistic missiles, which were primarily neutralized by Israel's sophisticated air defense systems along with interceptions conducted by U.S. military forces.

The discussions between Austin and Gallant are anticipated to focus on cooperative defense strategies and measures to ensure regional stability amid escalating tensions between nations in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)