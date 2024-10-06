Left Menu

Mumbai Police Foils Cyber Fraudsters: Over Rs 1 Crore Saved in 24 Hours

Mumbai police successfully saved over Rs 1 crore in just 24 hours by intercepting online fraud attempts via their 1930 cyber helpline. This intervention prevented several cases, including a digital arrest. In 2024, they have saved a total of Rs 114 crore from cyber fraudsters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:56 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Mumbai police have proven their mettle against cyber fraudsters by saving over Rs 1 crore in just a day. Thanks to timely alerts received on the 1930 cyber helpline, officers were able to intercept and prevent multiple online fraud cases, including a "digital arrest".

In these interventions, police teams managed to thwart attempts that could have led to victims losing a staggering amount of Rs 1,01,58,727 within the past 24 hours alone, showcasing their efficiency in combating digital threats.

Since the beginning of 2024, the proactive measures by the Mumbai police have resulted in saving a whopping Rs 114 crore from being illegally siphoned off by cyber fraudsters, said an official on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

