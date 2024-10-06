Mumbai Police Foils Cyber Fraudsters: Over Rs 1 Crore Saved in 24 Hours

The Mumbai police have proven their mettle against cyber fraudsters by saving over Rs 1 crore in just a day. Thanks to timely alerts received on the 1930 cyber helpline, officers were able to intercept and prevent multiple online fraud cases, including a "digital arrest".

In these interventions, police teams managed to thwart attempts that could have led to victims losing a staggering amount of Rs 1,01,58,727 within the past 24 hours alone, showcasing their efficiency in combating digital threats.

Since the beginning of 2024, the proactive measures by the Mumbai police have resulted in saving a whopping Rs 114 crore from being illegally siphoned off by cyber fraudsters, said an official on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)