Delhi's Massive Drug Bust: Uncovering a Rs 5,620-Crore Cartel

An extensive drug bust led by Delhi Police resulted in the seizure of Rs 5,620-crore worth of cocaine and hydroponic marijuana. Arrests followed, including key figures like Jitender Gill and a lookout circular for Virender Basoya. Raids continue across India as investigations deepen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police Special Cell has exposed one of the capital's largest drug networks. Officers intercepted Rs 5,620 crore worth of cocaine and hydroponic marijuana.

The operation led to the arrest of four individuals, with information pointing to more potential associates across the country. Meanwhile, Indian-origin UK resident Jitender Gill, linked to the cartel, was apprehended near Amritsar airport while attempting to flee India.

Authorities are on high alert, issuing a lookout circular against Dubai-based businessman Virender Basoya. The investigation continues, with hopes of dismantling the expansive drug network operating out of Delhi and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

