Left Menu

The Mystery of Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani's Disappearance

Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani went missing after a series of Israeli airstrikes in Beirut. He had traveled to Lebanon following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Attempts to contact Qaani have been unsuccessful amid ongoing Israeli operations against Hezbollah, complicating Iran's regional strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:52 IST
The Mystery of Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani's Disappearance

Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran's Quds Force, has not been heard from after his visit to Lebanon, following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by an Israeli airstrike last month.

Sources indicate Qaani was in Beirut's southern suburbs during a recent Israeli strike but was not meeting senior Hezbollah figure Hashem Safieddine at the time.

Iran and Hezbollah have been unable to make contact with Qaani amid intensified Israeli military actions targeting Hezbollah, further straining Iran's influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024