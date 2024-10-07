Hezbollah's Haifa Rockets: A Striking Attack in Northern Israel
Hezbollah launched rockets targeting Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, resulting in injuries and property damage. The militant group claimed to have aimed at a military base south of Haifa using 'Fadi 1' missiles. Police confirmed the damage and reported minor injuries in the northern region of the country.
In a latest escalation, Hezbollah has launched rockets targeting Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, early Monday morning, according to Israeli police reports. The assault resulted in several injuries and significant property damage.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks, announcing that their goal was a military base south of Haifa, using their 'Fadi 1' missile arsenal. Meanwhile, local Israeli media confirmed that two rockets managed to strike Haifa itself.
Israeli police confirmed damage to multiple buildings and properties, with several reports of minor injuries throughout the incident in Israel's northern region.
