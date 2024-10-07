Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Israel conducted airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza on Sunday, marking a significant escalation in its ongoing conflict with Iran and Tehran-backed groups Hezbollah and Hamas. The attacks come on the eve of the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 event, which plunged the region into war.

Hezbollah responded with rocket attacks that breached Israeli defenses, striking cities like Haifa and resulting in injuries. As tensions heightened, Israeli fighter jets targeted Hezbollah facilities in Beirut, while airstrikes in Gaza took a deadly toll on civilians.

As the international community calls for restraint, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel, independent of its U.S. ally, will consider all options against Iran. While diplomatic efforts continue, the threat of a wider regional conflict looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)