Tragedy Strikes at Ramlila Fair: Man Electrocuted

A 20-year-old technician named Veeru was tragically electrocuted while repairing an LED panel at a Ramlila fair in East Delhi. Employed by a vendor, he accidentally touched a live wire. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, and Veeru was pronounced dead at Hedgewar Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 20-year-old technician, Veeru, was fatally electrocuted during a Ramlila fair in East Delhi. The incident unfolded on Sunday evening as he was engaged in repairing an LED panel at the event.

The young man, who hailed from Shahdara, was working for a vendor responsible for the LED installation at the CBD Ground near Karkardooma court. Tragically, Veeru made contact with a live wire and suffered a fatal shock.

Efforts to save him were in vain, and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at Hedgewar Hospital. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the unfortunate incident.

