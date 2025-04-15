Tragic Discovery: Young Woman Found Shot in Delhi's Shahdara

A tragic discovery unfolded in the GTB Enclave area of Delhi's Shahdara as police found a woman's body with gunshot injuries. The police responded swiftly to a late-night PCR call reporting the incident.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the presence of two bullet wounds on the woman's body. She is believed to be around 20 years old, though her identity remains unknown, according to official statements.

The crime scene has been secured for further examination, and investigators are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the perpetrators. A murder case has been officially registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)