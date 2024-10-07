Hezbollah Rockets Escalate Middle East Tensions

Early Monday, Hezbollah rockets struck Haifa, Israel’s third-largest city, injuring 10, according to police. The attack coincides with the first anniversary of the Gaza war, which has ignited widespread violence across the Middle East.

In response, Israel's military launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, including intelligence operations and weapons facilities, signaling an escalation in the conflict.

The renewed violence has disrupted everyday life, marked the Gaza conflict's anniversary, and intensified regional instability, with concerns over potential U.S. and Iran involvement.

