Hezbollah Rockets Escalate Middle East Tensions

Hezbollah has launched rockets at Israel's city of Haifa, resulting in 10 injuries, coinciding with the anniversary of the Gaza war. The conflict has intensified, with Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure in Beirut, Lebanon. Both Hezbollah and Israel have escalated military engagements, threatening broader regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:18 IST
cruise missiles

Early Monday, Hezbollah rockets struck Haifa, Israel’s third-largest city, injuring 10, according to police. The attack coincides with the first anniversary of the Gaza war, which has ignited widespread violence across the Middle East.

In response, Israel's military launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, including intelligence operations and weapons facilities, signaling an escalation in the conflict.

The renewed violence has disrupted everyday life, marked the Gaza conflict's anniversary, and intensified regional instability, with concerns over potential U.S. and Iran involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

