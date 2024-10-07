Left Menu

Naxal Menace on the Decline: Amit Shah's Strategic Review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews the security condition in Naxal-affected regions with state officials. The discussion focuses on anti-Naxal operations and development initiatives following the recent success in Chhattisgarh. The government's strategy has significantly reduced violence, and efforts continue to overcome Left Wing Extremism by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:22 IST
Naxal Menace on the Decline: Amit Shah's Strategic Review
security situation
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a crucial review meeting in New Delhi on Monday, focusing on the security situation in regions afflicted by Naxal violence. This meeting follows the killing of 31 extremists by security forces in Chhattisgarh, marking one of the most successful operations in recent times against the insurgency.

The gathering included chief ministers and senior officials from the affected states, as well as central government representatives. Discussion centered around the Modi administration's strategy, which has reportedly reduced violence by 72% and deaths by 86% since 2010. The push to eliminate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) involves both security measures and development efforts.

The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, aims to eradicate the LWE threat by 2026. Significant resources have been allocated, including 14,400 km of new roads and nearly 6,000 mobile towers installed in affected areas to support development and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024