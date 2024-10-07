Naxal Menace on the Decline: Amit Shah's Strategic Review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a crucial review meeting in New Delhi on Monday, focusing on the security situation in regions afflicted by Naxal violence. This meeting follows the killing of 31 extremists by security forces in Chhattisgarh, marking one of the most successful operations in recent times against the insurgency.

The gathering included chief ministers and senior officials from the affected states, as well as central government representatives. Discussion centered around the Modi administration's strategy, which has reportedly reduced violence by 72% and deaths by 86% since 2010. The push to eliminate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) involves both security measures and development efforts.

The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, aims to eradicate the LWE threat by 2026. Significant resources have been allocated, including 14,400 km of new roads and nearly 6,000 mobile towers installed in affected areas to support development and connectivity.

