Chhattisgarh's Bold Initiative: 'Lon Varratu'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai encourages Naxals to ditch violence for societal reintegration through a campaign ensuring justice, employment, and incentives. With the successful 'Lon Varratu' initiative, those surrendering gain benefits, and fully surrendered villages receive development funds.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reinforced the state's dedication to peace and urged Naxals to abandon violence in favor of development. Speaking to the media, CM Sai stressed that the government has consistently kept avenues open for surrender, promising justice and employment opportunities for those who choose to reintegrate into society.

CM Sai stated, "We have kept the path open for them (Naxals) from the beginning. We are repeatedly urging that you stop using the language of guns and bullets and join the mainstream of development. The government will ensure justice for you and work towards connecting you with employment opportunities." This message was coupled with assurances of fair treatment for those surrendering.

In a significant development, 26 Maoists, three with cash rewards, surrendered in Dantewada on Monday as part of the 'Lon Varratu' (Come Home) campaign. This move, facilitated by district police and CRPF, is central to the campaign's aim to reintegrate former extremists. The state's rehabilitation policy provides Rs 50,000 immediate assistance and access to skill development and agricultural resources.

The 'Lon Varratu' campaign has seen substantial success, with 953 Maoists, including 224 with cash rewards, surrendering. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced an incentive: villages completely surrendering all Naxalites will be declared "Naxal-free" and allocated a Rs 1 crore development fund—further encouraging societal reintegration.

Reaffirming the commitment to rehabilitation, Shah stated that those joining the mainstream will receive full protection from both the Government of India and the Chhattisgarh Government. This initiative marks a significant step towards resolving Naxal-related issues in the region. (ANI)

