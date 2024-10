Netanyahu's Political Resurgence Amidst Regional Turmoil

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is maneuvering a complex political landscape as he confronts Iran and its allies. This strategy has helped restore his image among right-wing Israelis, shaken by past security failures, while risking wider regional conflict.

International reaction has been mixed. Critics, including demonstrators globally and foreign governments, express concern over Israeli military actions, particularly in Gaza. Meanwhile, Netanyahu's internal support remains stable, with his base appreciating his hardline stance on Hezbollah and Hamas.

Despite controversies, Netanyahu's alliance with various political factions ensures his dominance in Israeli politics. His recent political strategies have strengthened his majority in the Knesset, offsetting challenges from hardline coalition partners.

