Amit Shah: Security Forces Achieve Big Wins Against Naxals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted successful operations against Naxals, leading to significant reductions in violence and increased voter turnout in affected regions. The government remains committed to completely eradicating Left Wing Extremism by March 2026, with ongoing support for development in impacted areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Monday that security forces have shifted to 'offensive operations' against Naxals, achieving substantial success recently.

In a meeting with chief ministers and senior officials of the Naxal-hit states, Shah attributed improved security to the high voter turnout, reaching up to 70% in Maoist-affected areas during the last Lok Sabha polls. Previously, polling in these regions was minimal, he noted.

The meeting, which evaluated anti-Naxal strategies and development efforts, occurred shortly after security forces successfully neutralized 31 Naxal fighters in Chhattisgarh. Shah criticized the Naxals as significant barriers to development, describing them as severe human rights violators who have hindered over 80 million people from accessing essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

