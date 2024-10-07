Unprecedented Cyberattack Targets Russia's State Media

On Monday, the Kremlin reported that VGTRK, the state media holding, had been hit by an unprecedented hacking attack. The company is making efforts to mitigate the aftermath of this cyber intrusion.

Earlier, VGTRK revealed that its online services endured a cyberattack overnight; however, radio and television services maintained normal operations despite the breach.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that experts are rigorously investigating to ascertain the identity behind this attack on a critical infrastructure entity.

