Unprecedented Cyberattack Targets Russia's State Media

Russia's state media company VGTRK experienced an unprecedented cyberattack, disrupting its online services. Despite the attack, radio and television broadcasts continued unaffected. The Kremlin is actively working to identify those responsible for targeting this critical infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Monday, the Kremlin reported that VGTRK, the state media holding, had been hit by an unprecedented hacking attack. The company is making efforts to mitigate the aftermath of this cyber intrusion.

Earlier, VGTRK revealed that its online services endured a cyberattack overnight; however, radio and television services maintained normal operations despite the breach.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that experts are rigorously investigating to ascertain the identity behind this attack on a critical infrastructure entity.

