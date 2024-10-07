Cocaine Seizures Surge in Gujarat's Kutch District
In Gujarat's Kutch district, police seized 12 kg of unclaimed cocaine worth Rs 120 crore from a creek area. This marks the third major drug recovery in a year. Previously, 13 packets worth Rs 130 crore and 80 packets worth Rs 800 crore were found in the same location.
In a significant crackdown, authorities in Gujarat's Kutch district have seized 12 kg of unclaimed cocaine, estimated at a staggering Rs 120 crore in the international market. The contraband was discovered in a creek area near Gandhidham town, law enforcement officials confirmed on Monday.
According to preliminary investigations, the packets were likely hidden by smugglers aiming to evade capture, revealed Sagar Bagmar, Superintendent of Police, Kutch-East division. This operation marks the third noteworthy confiscation from the same area within a year.
In June, a joint effort by the Anti-Terrorist Squad and local police led to the recovery of 13 similar packets valued at Rs 130 crore. Furthermore, last September witnessed the discovery of 80 packets worth Rs 800 crore, underscoring the area's ongoing drug trafficking challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
