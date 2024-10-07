American Senior Sentenced in Russia for Ukrainian Mercenary Allegations

On Monday, a Russian court handed down a sentence of six years and ten months to Stephen James Hubbard, a 72-year-old American citizen, convicting him of acting as a mercenary for Ukraine. The trial was conducted behind closed doors, and the courtroom was occupied by a Reuters reporter.

Hubbard, originally from Michigan, reportedly received payments to join a Ukrainian territorial defense unit in Izyum beginning in February 2022. Although video evidence claims he confessed, his sister, Patricia Hubbard Fox, refutes this, saying he held pro-Russian beliefs and questions his involvement due to his age and health conditions.

This case adds to the complexities of Russian-American relations, with Hubbard just one of multiple Americans detained in Russia. The U.S. embassy acknowledged awareness of his detention, declining further comment as diplomatic tensions remain sensitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)