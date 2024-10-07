Left Menu

Delhi High Court Resolves Statue Dispute at Shahi Idgah Park

The Delhi High Court addressed a dispute over the installation of a Maharani Lakshmi Bai statue at Shahi Idgah Park, ruling that the rights of prayer-goers were not compromised. The disagreement between the Idgah Managing Committee and civic authorities was mutually resolved, with the court dismissing the committee's appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:28 IST
Delhi High Court Resolves Statue Dispute at Shahi Idgah Park
Delhi High Court decision
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court settled the contentious issue surrounding the installation of a Maharani Lakshmi Bai statue at Shahi Idgah Park, Sadar Bazar. The court confirmed that the statue's installation, carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, does not jeopardize the rights of those offering prayers at the park.

The bench, consisting of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, dismissed the Idgah Managing Committee's plea opposing the statue, acknowledging the resolution reached between the involved parties. During deliberations, the Delhi Development Authority and MCD representatives assured that prayer rights remained unaffected by the installation.

The court emphasized the historical and national significance of Maharani Lakshmi Bai, distancing the matter from communal politics and rejecting the committee's claims of encroachment and scandalous pleadings. The ruling underscored the civic authorities' prerogative to maintain and enhance public spaces without infringing on religious practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024