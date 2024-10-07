Delhi High Court Resolves Statue Dispute at Shahi Idgah Park

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court settled the contentious issue surrounding the installation of a Maharani Lakshmi Bai statue at Shahi Idgah Park, Sadar Bazar. The court confirmed that the statue's installation, carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, does not jeopardize the rights of those offering prayers at the park.

The bench, consisting of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, dismissed the Idgah Managing Committee's plea opposing the statue, acknowledging the resolution reached between the involved parties. During deliberations, the Delhi Development Authority and MCD representatives assured that prayer rights remained unaffected by the installation.

The court emphasized the historical and national significance of Maharani Lakshmi Bai, distancing the matter from communal politics and rejecting the committee's claims of encroachment and scandalous pleadings. The ruling underscored the civic authorities' prerogative to maintain and enhance public spaces without infringing on religious practices.

