Global Vigil: Remembering the Gaza Conflict

Around the world, people marked the first anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel that initiated the Gaza war. Vigils, protests, and ceremonies were held, remembering the lives lost and displaced. In Gaza, Israeli forces continued offensives, while global leaders emphasized the need for peace and reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:02 IST
On the first anniversary of the Hamas-led attack that ignited the Gaza conflict, worldwide vigils, ceremonies, and protests took place as the violence persists in the region.

The conflict, which began on October 7 last year, saw militants kill 1,200 Israelis and take 250 hostages, while Palestinian health authorities report nearly 42,000 deaths in Gaza, displacing most of its 2.3 million residents. Demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinian cause were held globally, from Jakarta to Buenos Aires, with significant rallies in European capitals and the United States.

Israeli ceremonies included a candle-lighting at the Swords of Iron memorial led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, in Gaza, ongoing Israeli air and ground offensives target Hamas militants. Reactions from global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, highlight the humanitarian crisis, stressing the urgency for resolution.

