Punjab Congress Protests Border Evictions Amidst Farmer Agitation

In a display of strong opposition, Punjab Congress MLAs, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, on Friday, protested against the state government's actions concerning the eviction of farmers from crucial borders including Punjab-Haryana's Khanauri and Shambhu. Bajwa affirmed the Congress's intent to address budgetary matters on March 26, but prior to that, they plan to meet the Governor to discuss the handling of farmers, under the rallying call 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.'

The move comes two days after Punjab police dismantled farmer-made structures at the contentious borders. In a bid to resolve tensions, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has summoned leaders from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) for discussions in Chandigarh at Punjab Bhawan, with the meeting set for 4 pm as indicated by a notice from the agricultural department dated March 20.

According to DIG Mandeep Singh, the operation was conducted with farmer cooperation, ensuring detained individuals' well-being while moving farm equipment away from the border zone. The proactive measure to clear the area included moving items such as tractors over three kilometers away, with a structured retrieval process in place. Meanwhile, the farmers, organized under the All India Kisan Sabha and BKU, embarked on a protest march towards Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini's residence in Karnal.

Defending these actions, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stood by the AAP-led government's decision, stressing the need to reopen the blocked Shambhu and Khanauri borders to facilitate movement and communication. As tensions simmer, dialogues between governmental bodies and farmer unions remain crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)