Punjab Congress Protests Border Evictions Amidst Farmer Agitation

Punjab Congress MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, protested against the state's removal of farmers from key borders. As meetings with farmer leaders are scheduled, Punjab's Agricultural Minister calls for dialogue. Authorities emphasize fair treatment of detained farmers as border areas are cleared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:35 IST
LoP Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a display of strong opposition, Punjab Congress MLAs, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, on Friday, protested against the state government's actions concerning the eviction of farmers from crucial borders including Punjab-Haryana's Khanauri and Shambhu. Bajwa affirmed the Congress's intent to address budgetary matters on March 26, but prior to that, they plan to meet the Governor to discuss the handling of farmers, under the rallying call 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.'

The move comes two days after Punjab police dismantled farmer-made structures at the contentious borders. In a bid to resolve tensions, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has summoned leaders from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) for discussions in Chandigarh at Punjab Bhawan, with the meeting set for 4 pm as indicated by a notice from the agricultural department dated March 20.

According to DIG Mandeep Singh, the operation was conducted with farmer cooperation, ensuring detained individuals' well-being while moving farm equipment away from the border zone. The proactive measure to clear the area included moving items such as tractors over three kilometers away, with a structured retrieval process in place. Meanwhile, the farmers, organized under the All India Kisan Sabha and BKU, embarked on a protest march towards Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini's residence in Karnal.

Defending these actions, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stood by the AAP-led government's decision, stressing the need to reopen the blocked Shambhu and Khanauri borders to facilitate movement and communication. As tensions simmer, dialogues between governmental bodies and farmer unions remain crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

