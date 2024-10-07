Left Menu

Doctor's Sinister Plot: Poison Disguised as COVID Vaccine

Thomas Kwan, a British doctor, admitted to attempting to murder his mother's partner, Patrick O'Hara, by injecting him with poison under the guise of administering a COVID-19 booster shot. The motive was related to inheritance. Kwan pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court after initially denying the charges.

Updated: 07-10-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a chilling case that unfolded at Newcastle Crown Court, British family doctor Thomas Kwan was revealed to have plotted an insidious crime, attempting to murder his mother's partner, Patrick O'Hara, by posing as a nurse administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Prosecutors painted a picture of premeditation, highlighting how Kwan utilized his medical expertise to inject O'Hara with a toxic chemical, causing a rare flesh-eating infection. This heinous act was a desperate bid to access his mother's inheritance.

Despite initially denying the charges, Kwan switched his plea to guilty when confronted with overwhelming evidence, including surveillance footage. Authorities described the failed murder attempt as catastrophic, leaving O'Hara with severe health complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

