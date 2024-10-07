In a chilling case that unfolded at Newcastle Crown Court, British family doctor Thomas Kwan was revealed to have plotted an insidious crime, attempting to murder his mother's partner, Patrick O'Hara, by posing as a nurse administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Prosecutors painted a picture of premeditation, highlighting how Kwan utilized his medical expertise to inject O'Hara with a toxic chemical, causing a rare flesh-eating infection. This heinous act was a desperate bid to access his mother's inheritance.

Despite initially denying the charges, Kwan switched his plea to guilty when confronted with overwhelming evidence, including surveillance footage. Authorities described the failed murder attempt as catastrophic, leaving O'Hara with severe health complications.

