Boy's Nightmare: Child Assault Near Garba Pandal

In a distressing incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a seven-year-old boy fell victim to a sexual assault reportedly carried out by two teenagers near a garba pandal, according to local police reports.

The boy's mother, who lodged a complaint, stated the assault occurred on October 4 while her son was playing near the pandal. Authorities have registered a First Information Report under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, initiating a thorough investigation.

Wasim Iqbal, director of the NGO 'Aas', expressed concern regarding the child's trauma and is working to provide counseling support as mandated by the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)