Boy's Nightmare: Child Assault Near Garba Pandal
A seven-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by two teenagers near a garba pandal in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, caught on CCTV, led to a police investigation under the POCSO Act. An NGO is aiding the victim's family, providing support and counseling for the traumatized boy.
- Country:
- India
In a distressing incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a seven-year-old boy fell victim to a sexual assault reportedly carried out by two teenagers near a garba pandal, according to local police reports.
The boy's mother, who lodged a complaint, stated the assault occurred on October 4 while her son was playing near the pandal. Authorities have registered a First Information Report under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, initiating a thorough investigation.
Wasim Iqbal, director of the NGO 'Aas', expressed concern regarding the child's trauma and is working to provide counseling support as mandated by the POCSO Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
