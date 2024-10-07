Left Menu

Boy's Nightmare: Child Assault Near Garba Pandal

A seven-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by two teenagers near a garba pandal in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, caught on CCTV, led to a police investigation under the POCSO Act. An NGO is aiding the victim's family, providing support and counseling for the traumatized boy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:29 IST
Boy's Nightmare: Child Assault Near Garba Pandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a seven-year-old boy fell victim to a sexual assault reportedly carried out by two teenagers near a garba pandal, according to local police reports.

The boy's mother, who lodged a complaint, stated the assault occurred on October 4 while her son was playing near the pandal. Authorities have registered a First Information Report under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, initiating a thorough investigation.

Wasim Iqbal, director of the NGO 'Aas', expressed concern regarding the child's trauma and is working to provide counseling support as mandated by the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024