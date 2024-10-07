Turmoil in Akola: Groups Clash Over Vehicle Incident
In Akola city, Maharashtra, a clash erupted between two groups after an autorickshaw collided with a motorcycle. The groups engaged in stone-pelting and set vehicles ablaze before police restored order. Authorities have deployed forces to maintain peace and are urging citizens to disregard rumors.
In Maharashtra's Akola city, tensions flared on Monday afternoon when two groups clashed following an autorickshaw's collision with a motorcycle in the Gadge Nagar area, according to police reports.
The altercation escalated as the groups began pelting stones and setting fire to three two-wheelers and an autorickshaw. Police intervened promptly to control the situation.
Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh has assured the public that peacekeeping forces are in place and stern warnings have been issued against spreading rumors. Appropriate action against those responsible for the violence will follow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
