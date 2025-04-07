Left Menu

Rumor Sparks Tension: Stone-Pelting Claims at Ram Navami Procession Dismissed

Security was heightened in Nai Sadak following rumors of stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession. Police investigations, however, have so far found these claims to be unfounded, urging the public to dismiss rumors and maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 07-04-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 09:22 IST
Security has been intensified in Nai Sadak after allegations surfaced that stones were thrown at a Ram Navami procession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh received a complaint about rooftop stone-pelting during the 'Shobha Yatra'. Investigations revealed no evidence of such incidents.

The police are investigating the claims and have enhanced area surveillance. The public is urged to provide any proof to substantiate the alleged events.

