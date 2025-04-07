Rumor Sparks Tension: Stone-Pelting Claims at Ram Navami Procession Dismissed

Security has been intensified in Nai Sadak after allegations surfaced that stones were thrown at a Ram Navami procession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh received a complaint about rooftop stone-pelting during the 'Shobha Yatra'. Investigations revealed no evidence of such incidents.

The police are investigating the claims and have enhanced area surveillance. The public is urged to provide any proof to substantiate the alleged events.

(With inputs from agencies.)