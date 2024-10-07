Left Menu

Supreme Court Snubs Martin Shkreli's $64.6 Million Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Martin Shkreli's appeal against a $64.6 million penalty imposed for steeply raising a drug's price. The penalty was equivalent to profits made from the price hike of Daraprim in 2015, earning Shkreli the moniker 'Pharma Bro.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:15 IST
Supreme Court Snubs Martin Shkreli's $64.6 Million Appeal
Martin Shkreli

The U.S. Supreme Court took a definitive stance on Monday by declining to address former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli's appeal concerning a substantial financial penalty. The court's refusal means Shkreli must uphold a $64.6 million penalty, a sum reflecting his and his company's profits after dramatically inflating the cost of a critical medication.

Shkreli, often referred to in the media as 'Pharma Bro,' rose to notoriety following his 2015 decision to raise the price of the drug Daraprim by over 4,000%. The public backlash was intense, and the legal repercussions were swift. The penalty in question was originally imposed by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan in 2022.

This latest legal development solidifies the previous lower court's decision, maintaining the hefty financial consequences for Shkreli's controversial actions in the pharmaceutical industry. The Supreme Court's decision signals a significant moment in the ongoing discourse surrounding drug pricing and corporate accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024