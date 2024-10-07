Drunken Constable's Misconduct Sparks Suspension and Inquiry
A police constable, accused of assaulting a laborer in an inebriated state, has been suspended following an inquiry. The violent incident, involving three constables at a roadside eatery, resulted in serious injuries to laborer Umesh Kumar. Further investigation is underway by CO Musafirkhana Atul Kumar Singh.
A police constable has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a laborer while intoxicated at a roadside eatery last week. The suspension followed charges that were confirmed as true, according to officials.
A detailed investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Circle Officer (Musafirkhana) Atul Kumar Singh, as informed by Amethi's Superintendent of Police, Anoop Kumar Singh.
The incident transpired in the Bahadurpur area under the jurisdiction of the Jais Police Station on Saturday. According to the police, three local constables, in an inebriated state, engaged in a brawl, damaging property at the dhaba. They later assaulted Umesh Kumar, a laborer, causing him severe injuries.
