Maharashtra's Infrastructure Debacles: Corruption Charges Loom

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has leveled severe corruption charges against the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. She cited recent infrastructural failures such as the collapse of Ratnagiri station's roof amid heavy rains as indicative of broader issues.

The incident, which involved newly installed roofing being blown away by strong winds, left a significant section of the roof damaged. Gandhi pointed out other infrastructure setbacks, including multiple potholes on the not-yet-complete Mumbai-Nashik highway.

Highlighting the urgency for accountability, Gandhi referenced past incidents, such as the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue and road cracks in Mumbai, urging the public to hold the government responsible.

