Left Menu

Maharashtra's Infrastructure Debacles: Corruption Charges Loom

Priyanka Gandhi accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of corruption following infrastructure failures including a collapsed roof at Ratnagiri station. Amid heavy rains, newly installed roofs were damaged, and poor road conditions were highlighted, sparking public outcry and demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:04 IST
Maharashtra's Infrastructure Debacles: Corruption Charges Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has leveled severe corruption charges against the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. She cited recent infrastructural failures such as the collapse of Ratnagiri station's roof amid heavy rains as indicative of broader issues.

The incident, which involved newly installed roofing being blown away by strong winds, left a significant section of the roof damaged. Gandhi pointed out other infrastructure setbacks, including multiple potholes on the not-yet-complete Mumbai-Nashik highway.

Highlighting the urgency for accountability, Gandhi referenced past incidents, such as the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue and road cracks in Mumbai, urging the public to hold the government responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024