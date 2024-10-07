Left Menu

Fraudulent Medical College Admission Scam Busted in Mumbai

A Mumbai resident was duped of Rs 81 lakh by fraudsters posing to secure his son's admission in an MD course at Pune's BJ Medical College. After a 10-month investigation, police arrested key accused Anil Ramchandra Tambat and charged his co-conspirators. A total of Rs 1.36 crore was extorted under false promises.

Updated: 07-10-2024 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested Anil Ramchandra Tambat, a prime suspect involved in defrauding a Mumbai resident of Rs 81 lakh on the pretext of securing an MD course admission for his son at Pune's BJ Medical College. The arrest followed a ten-month-long investigation, officials revealed on Monday.

The operation was executed by a Mumbai police team that tracked Tambat to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, central Maharashtra. Accompanied by co-conspirators Sandeep Waghmare, Abhijeet Patil, and Bhushan Patil, Tambat allegedly deceived the businessman, who deals in medical supplies, by promising a government quota seat, police noted.

The businessman, Mangesh Anant Rane, had transferred a total of Rs 1.36 crore but received false documents in return. A formal complaint led to an FIR and eventual capture of Tambat, while the fraudulent gang threatened Rane after partially refunding Rs 55 lakh.

