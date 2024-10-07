Intercepting Danger: Missile Threats from Yemen to Israel
Israel's military successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen at central Israel. The attack triggered air raid sirens across central regions, prompting residents to seek shelter. The missile is believed to be launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement, which has targeted Israel in solidarity with Palestinians.
In a dramatic security incident, Israel's military announced the interception of a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen towards central Israel. The incident sparked air raid sirens across numerous areas, urging residents into shelters.
The Israeli Air Force managed to intercept the missile, averting potential damage and casualties, according to a military statement.
Although the military didn't specify the perpetrators, the Iran-supported Houthi movement, which controls northern Yemen, has been frequently attacking Israel in support of the Palestinian cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
