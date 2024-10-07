Mass Rejection of Sarpanch Nominations in Punjab Elections
In Punjab, over 3,600 nominations for sarpanch have been rejected during the scrutiny process for gram panchayat elections. The elections involve 13,229 gram panchayats, with the voting and counting on October 15. The state election commission has received 52,000 sarpanch nominations.
Amid preparations for the upcoming gram panchayat elections in Punjab, the State Election Commission has announced the rejection of over 3,600 nominations for the position of sarpanch. This announcement highlights the intense scrutiny process that potential candidates undergo.
The total number of rejected nominations reaches 3,683 for sarpanch posts and 11,734 for panch positions, as issued by the Returning Officers during their evaluations. Despite these setbacks, elections for the 13,229 gram panchayats remain scheduled for October 15.
With over 52,000 nominations submitted for sarpanch and in excess of 166,000 for panch, the competition in these local governance roles is fierce. As candidates wait for the final withdrawal date on October 7, election preparations are underway with plans for votes to be counted on the day of the election.
