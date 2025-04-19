Left Menu

Badesatti: The First Naxal-Free Gram Panchayat in Chhattisgarh

Badesatti in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, is the first gram panchayat in the state to be declared Naxal-free following the surrender of 11 ultras. This makes the village eligible for development projects worth Rs 1 crore under the Elvad Panchayat Yojana, a government initiative to facilitate such surrenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:53 IST
  • India

Badesatti in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district has been declared the first Naxal-free gram panchayat in the state, following the surrender of 11 Naxalites. This significant milestone opens doors to development projects valued at Rs 1 crore under the Elvad Panchayat Yojana, a scheme encouraging surrenders for peace.

The local panchayat, in collaboration with the police, successfully urged individuals associated with the banned group to renounce violence and reintegrate into society. Badesatti's sarpanch, Kalmu Joga, emphasized how these efforts have transformed the village, which previously lacked basic infrastructure like a panchayat building and hospital.

Police officials acknowledged the declining Naxal influence in Badesatti since the establishment of a camp by the Chhattisgarh Armed Force in 2021. The village, now eligible for development initiatives, paves the way for other regions in Bastar to follow suit, as part of a broader government mission to eradicate Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

