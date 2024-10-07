Bribery Crackdown: Engineer Busted in Jalore

An Assistant Site Engineer was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday in Jalore, Rajasthan. The engineer, identified as Multanaram from the Rajasthan Industrial Investment Corporation (RIICO), was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, agency officials reported.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged against Multanaram, who had allegedly demanded a total of Rs 1.15 lakh to approve pending construction bills. Prior to the complaint, he had already extorted Rs 75,000 from the same complainant, according to the authorities.

The ACB's operation highlights ongoing efforts to tackle corruption within the state's public sector, aiming to maintain integrity and accountability among government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)