Bribery Crackdown: Engineer Busted in Jalore

An Assistant Site Engineer, Multanaram, from the Rajasthan Industrial Investment Corporation (RIICO) was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau accepting a Rs 40,000 bribe in Jalore. The engineer was extorting Rs 1.15 lakh to settle pending construction bills, having already received Rs 75,000 previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Site Engineer was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday in Jalore, Rajasthan. The engineer, identified as Multanaram from the Rajasthan Industrial Investment Corporation (RIICO), was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, agency officials reported.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged against Multanaram, who had allegedly demanded a total of Rs 1.15 lakh to approve pending construction bills. Prior to the complaint, he had already extorted Rs 75,000 from the same complainant, according to the authorities.

The ACB's operation highlights ongoing efforts to tackle corruption within the state's public sector, aiming to maintain integrity and accountability among government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

