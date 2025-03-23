Rajasthan Royals Face Off Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Opener
In their IPL opener, Rajasthan Royals, led by stand-in captain Riyan Parag, chose to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Royals selected four overseas players, including Shimron Hetmyer, while Sunrisers gave debuts to Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar. Both teams have had past success in the tournament.
The Sunrisers introduced Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar into their lineup for their debuts. Both teams have histories of success, with Rajasthan Royals being the inaugural champions and Sunrisers Hyderabad finishing as runners-up last year.
The match promises intense competition as both teams aim to start the season on a winning note in the quest to claim the coveted IPL title.
