Rajasthan Royals Face Off Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Opener

In their IPL opener, Rajasthan Royals, led by stand-in captain Riyan Parag, chose to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Royals selected four overseas players, including Shimron Hetmyer, while Sunrisers gave debuts to Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar. Both teams have had past success in the tournament.

Updated: 23-03-2025 15:16 IST
Rajasthan Royals began their IPL season as stand-in captain Riyan Parag chose to bowl first in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The opening match saw the Royals include Shimron Hetmyer among their four overseas selections.

The Sunrisers introduced Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar into their lineup for their debuts. Both teams have histories of success, with Rajasthan Royals being the inaugural champions and Sunrisers Hyderabad finishing as runners-up last year.

The match promises intense competition as both teams aim to start the season on a winning note in the quest to claim the coveted IPL title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

